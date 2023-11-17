Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Represents India at Maldives President’s Inauguration, Emphasizes ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’

Highlighting India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy,’ Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assumed India’s representation on Friday at the inauguration ceremony of Maldives’ newly-sworn President, Mohamed Muizzu. The strategically situated archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean saw the presence of Rijiju as a testament to India’s regional engagement and diplomatic relations.
Expressing his gratitude, Minister for Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, shared his sentiments on social media, calling it an “honour and a privilege” to represent India at the significant inauguration ceremony of President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and Vice-President H.E. Hussain Mohamed Latheef. The ceremony took place at the iconic Republic Square in Male, Maldives.
President Mohamed Muizzu, a former close associate of ex-Maldives President Abdulla Yameen, is noted for the diplomatic relations forged with China during his presidency from 2013 to 2018. His victory in the presidential runoff held in September saw him defeating the incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, known for his friendly ties with India.
Kiren Rijiju’s participation at this significant event underscores India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Maldives and the region, emphasizing India’s approach of prioritizing its relations with neighboring countries. This representation signifies India’s continuous engagement in promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, affirming the significance of regional alliances and diplomatic partnerships.