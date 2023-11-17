Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Represents India at Maldives President’s Inauguration, Emphasizes ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’

Highlighting India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy,’ Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assumed India’s representation on Friday at the inauguration ceremony of Maldives’ newly-sworn President, Mohamed Muizzu. The strategically situated archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean saw the presence of Rijiju as a testament to India’s regional engagement and diplomatic relations.

Expressing his gratitude, Minister for Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, shared his sentiments on social media, calling it an “honour and a privilege” to represent India at the significant inauguration ceremony of President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and Vice-President H.E. Hussain Mohamed Latheef. The ceremony took place at the iconic Republic Square in Male, Maldives.