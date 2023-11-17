Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3” Surpasses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Box Office Collection Milestone

Mumbai, 17 November: Bollywood witnessed a blockbuster success as Salman Khan’s high-octane action thriller, “Tiger 3,” stormed the box office, achieving a remarkable milestone of grossing Rs 300 crore globally, as announced by the film’s makers on Friday.

#Tiger3 holds strongly on Day 5, with collections similar to #BhaiDooj holiday, on a working Thu… Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50 cr, Wed 20.50 cr, Thu 18 cr. Total: ₹ 183 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice The mass pockets continue to dominate, contributing a large… pic.twitter.com/FTjA19s1qF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2023

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by the renowned production house Yash Raj Films (YRF), “Tiger 3” features a stellar cast including Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Released on November 12 during the Diwali festivities, the film premiered simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, captivating audiences across diverse regions.

YRF reported an impressive collection of Rs 188.25 crore net in India alone, underlining the film’s immense popularity and massive box office draw within the country.

The successful performance of “Tiger 3” at the global box office marks yet another triumph for Salman Khan, known for his captivating on-screen presence and action-packed performances. Paired alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film’s success underscores its widespread appeal among audiences, further cementing Salman Khan’s stature as a box office magnet.

The stellar earnings of “Tiger 3” highlight its resonance with fans and moviegoers, solidifying its position as a standout action thriller and reaffirming Salman Khan’s prowess in delivering captivating and commercially successful films.