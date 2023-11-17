Cricket Legend Gundappa Viswanath Backs India’s Bowling Strength Ahead of World Cup Final Against Australia

Legendary batsman Gundappa Viswanath has expressed confidence in India’s bowling prowess, particularly highlighting the formidable form of pacer Mohammed Shami, as India gears up to face Australia in the highly anticipated World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Amid India’s unblemished record of 10 consecutive victories in the tournament, Viswanath emphasized the critical role played by Shami in providing breakthroughs, often swiftly striking to claim vital wickets. Speaking to PTI, Viswanath noted Shami’s ability to make an immediate impact, evident in his knack for picking up wickets, sometimes with the very first delivery.

Viswanath also highlighted the unfortunate injury setback faced by Hardik Pandya and praised Shami for seizing the opportunity presented by Pandya’s absence, stepping up when needed the most.

Looking ahead to the championship clash, Viswanath stressed the importance of India’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, transforming his aggressive starts into substantial innings, advocating for Sharma to convert his promising beginnings into substantial scores, potentially contributing a big hundred to India’s cause.

As anticipation builds for the marquee final showdown between India and Australia, Viswanath’s insights underscore the significance of India’s bowling strength, especially Shami’s impactful performances, setting the stage for a gripping contest between the two cricketing powerhouses vying for World Cup glory.