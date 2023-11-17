Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka Named Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly by BJP

Bengaluru, 17 November: In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) designated former deputy chief minister R Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly during a legislative party meeting on Friday in Bengaluru.

The announcement came amid the presence of eminent party members, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP state unit President B Y Vijayendra, and former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai.

R Ashoka, a seven-time BJP MLA, previously served as the deputy chief minister in the BJP-led government between July 2012 and May 2013. His selection as the Leader of the Opposition signifies a key leadership role within the party’s ranks in the state assembly.

This decision marks a strategic step by the BJP, positioning Ashoka to lead the party’s opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, reflecting the party’s reorganization and leadership direction in the state.