Union Minister Giriraj Singh launches Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAYG) Dashboard

New Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the PMAYG Dashboard for stringent monitoring of the implementation of the scheme. The dashboard will be used by the Stakeholders of PMAYG for monitoring and managerial purpose. However, The Minister asked the officials to make the portal public to make it ”Aam Janta Ka Portal” in reality.

Speaking about the Government’s policy of Zero tolerance against corruption Shri Giriraj Singh said that the dashboard will provide complete transparency in the implementation of the scheme. The Minister asked the officials to ensure that the link of the dashboard should reach from the Sarpanchs of villages to the Members of Parliament of constituencies so that they can monitor the scheme. The Minister also asked the Secretary, MoRD to issue guidelines to the States for fruitful use of the Dashboard. The Minister said that Block Officer should be given responsibility for providing a link to the dashboard to all elected and non-elected representatives of the block. He also asked NIC to provide a facility to file grievances on the portal.

The Dashboard provides End-to-End insights to cater to the analytical and strategic business intelligence needs to cater for the physical and financial progress of the PMAY-G scheme at a glance. The dashboard also provides the actionable insights that include the single screen visualization of entire physical and financial progress and state-level reports drillable to block level, analyzing the gap/delays in release of instalments, speed of house construction, age-wise, category-wise data analysis to find out anomalies, outliers, discrepancies etc. It also illustrates the trend analysis for sanction and completion progress using dynamic and customizable data visualization in close coordination with business users.

From now-onwards, the users of the Dashboard may not require to spend a large amount of time reviewing and analyzing different reports to end in a final conclusion. This Dashboard will allow the user to see, at a glance, an overall situation of PMAYG and will help to get the desired information.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Patil, Secretary MoRD Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha and Deputy Director-General Shri Gaya Prasad were also present on the occasion.

Background

To achieve the objective of providing “Housing to All” by the year 2024, the Government of India rolled out the rural housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) with effect from 1st April 2016. The program envisages the completion of 2.95 crore PMAY-G houses with all basic amenities by the year 2024. As on 21st February 2022, a total of 1.73 crores PMAY-G houses have been completed against the allocated cumulative target of 2.62 crore houses.

Under PMAY-G with the introduction of certain implementation reforms, the Government aims at improving the speed and quality of houses construction, ensuring timely release of funds to beneficiaries, direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries’ accounts, technical assistance to beneficiaries, stringent monitoring through MIS-AwaasSoft and AwaasApp. The Scheme is being implemented and monitored through end to end e-governance solutions, AwaasSoft and AwaasApp. AwaasSoft provides functionalities for data entry and monitoring of multiple statistics related to implementation aspects of the scheme.

Since the launch of the scheme in 2016, efforts are being taken to make the software more user friendly. New modules have been added to the software for making it more accessible and maintain transparency in the implementation of the programme. The major initiative taken by the Ministry in the context of introducing new modules in the Awaassoft are such as Landless Module, Convergence module, E-ticketing system, Aadhaar Based enabled payment etc.