Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh flags off India Russia Friendship Car Rally 2021

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr.Jitendra Singh today flagged off India Russia Friendship Car Rally 2021. The event organized by International Friendship Car Rally Association, IFCRA, will take place in Russia from 18th to 20th April. This is the 5th IFCRA edition and there are 14 participants from IFCRA India representing the North East.

Speaking after the flag-off ceremony, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Russia has been a reliable partner of India and joint sporting events will further strengthen the bonds of friendship. He said that diplomatic, social and cultural ties with Russia scaled new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr Jitendra Singh hoped that participants from North East region in this event will further add to growing bilateral ties.

The event is sponsored by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and supported by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of External Affairs.