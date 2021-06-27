Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar on achieving 25th place among best medical colleges of India

Bhubaneswar : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar on being ranked 25th among the top best medical colleges in India.

He took this to his social media account.

“Congratulate @AIIMSBhubaneswar on being ranked among the top medical colleges in India for the year 2021. Established by the vision of late PM Vajpayee ji, AIIMS BBSR plays an instrumental role in saving lives and nurturing a new generation of expert medical practitioners,” tweeted Pradhan.