Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates first of its kind Film Technology Exhibition at IFFI 53

New Delhi : Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, inaugurated the Film Technology Exhibition showcasing technology and various elements pertaining to film art/cinema and aesthetics at IFFI 2022 in Goa today November 21, 2022. Following the inauguration the Minister visited the various stalls and experienced the state-of-art equipment and technologies displayed at this unique maiden exhibition at IFFI.

Glimpses from visit of Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to Film Technology Exhibition in Goa today

Film Technology Exhibition at the 53rd IFFI, is showcasing technology and various elements pertaining to film art/cinema and aesthetics. Film enthusiasts visiting the exhibition are being taken through the interlinkages of technology in the context of film art and aesthetics and also how these elements come together and enrich viewer experience.

“The first edition of the Film Technology Exhibition has brought in the best tech in Film production as part of the festival. This is a golden opportunity for film students and professionals to update and learn what is the latest in the market”, said Director FTII Sandeep Shahare.

The exhibition is at the Football Ground, D B Road, Panaji adjacent to Kala Academy, opens from 11 am to 7 pm during 21-27 Nov, 2022.

Leading manufacturers of cinema equipment such as Sony, Canon, Zeiss, Red, Leica, Altas,DZO, Aputure Lights, Hansa Cine Equipment among others are participating in the exhibition. They are showcasing their state-of-the- art equipment which are being used by industry experts in contemporary cinema production. The palette at the exhibition ranges across manufacturers of cameras, lenses, lights, grips, colour grading software, animation, VFX, AR, VR, audio monitors, acoustics, real time dubbing, talk-backs, preservation and restoration etc. In addition to the exhibition stalls spread over an area of 7000 sq.m., there are also dedicated spaces for discussions and various sessions at the exhibition venue.