Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, today. Many dignitaries including Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel also participated in the programme.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that development works worth Rs 1052, crore have been dedicated and inaugurated in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency today. These works have been done together by the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for all these developmental works in Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar. Shri Shah said that today 792 families have got their own house. On this occasion, he wished all these families and prayed to God that the life of all the members of these families in their new houses may be full of happiness, peace and prosperity.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Revabai General Hospital and Seth NN Public Hospital are hospitals that do not aim at profit. Today, the beginning of renovating Revabai General Hospital has also started. Similarly, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new six-storey building of Seth N.N. Patel Public College and the rebuilding of the entire hospital has also started. He said that running an organization for 25-50 years is a very tough and running a public hospital is the toughest task. Congratulating the trustees of the hospital for this huge task, Shri Shah urged them to bring this hospital within the parameters of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, so that even the poorest of the poor can get their treatment done without money. He said that by getting the hospital upgraded and registered under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will provide the expenses of the treatment of poor people to the hospital.

The initiative of distribution of toys started by GIHED CREDAI in 150 Anganwadis of Gandhinagar is commendable, it will bring smile on the faces of poor children of the entire region. Shri Shah inaugurated and dedicated the newly constructed garden by GUDA to the public, today, in this garden all facilities are available from children as well as the elderly people. Many such gardens are being constructed in the entire region, this will promote health awareness among the local people as well as the sense of environmental protection. Shri Shah said that today many roads are being constructed in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency to increase connectivity. Shri Amit Shah also laid the foundation stone for the widening of 4 lane road from Randheja to Balwa in his Lok Sabha constituency.