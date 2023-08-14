Odisha: Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express gets Tejas rakes; Second Vande Bharat for Odisha soon, says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express gets Tejas rakes; Second Vande Bharat for Odisha soon, says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flag off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches from Bhubaneswar Railway Station .

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the second Vande Bharat Express to run from Rourkela to #Bhubaneswar; the route chart has been finalised for the train. Prior to 2014, about 53 km railway line was being laid annually, but now 459 km track is being laid. Before 2014, Odisha got Rs 700 crore railway grant which has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the inauguration of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches .