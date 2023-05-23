Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Janganana Bhavan in New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated Janganana Bhavan in New Delhi, today. Shri Amit Shah also launched the web-portal for birth and death registration, the upgraded SRS mobile application for geofencing, and the web-portal for online sale of census publications.

Union Home Minister also released the Treatise on Indian Censuses since 1981. Many dignitaries including Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai and Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Union Home Secretary were present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that registration of birth and death is very important for any country and it helps in making development plans between two census, now government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is making this process easier by making it online. He said that today the history of all the Censuses since 1981 has been compiled and published in the form of a book. He said that accountability can only be expected, when responsibilitiesare fixed, and with the launch of upgraded SRS mobile application with geofencing today, employeesat even the lowest level will become more responsible. Shri Shah said that the Census is the process of charting the course of development of the country, for this it is necessary that the SRS upgraded mobile application along with geofencing should create an alert system so that the officials doing the census will not go out of the allotted area. He said that many organizations are being establishedacross the nationto provideanalysis related to development, along with professional advice, to the states, districts and tehsils and their professional competence should be used to speed-up the development of the country. For theanalysis purpose, they should be provided with all the Census literature and the online sale of all Census publications, which has been initiated from today, willprove to be of great benefit to the planners and researchers.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that for many years the development of our country was only demand-based and piecemeal. He said that for the all-round and all-inclusive development of a country with such a huge geographical diversity, it is essential that development planning is based on data, for which we have no better means than Census. Shri Shah said that the under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the new Census will be the foundation for developing the country in a universal and comprehensive manner. He said that earlier there was also no link between the people conducting the census and those working on development planning.

Shri Amit Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will now conduct the census electronically, in which every person will have the right to fill the data, it will be verified and audited, and it includes more than 35 parameters of socio-economic status. He said that the data which should be available for development was not there in the earlier censuses, nor was there a system for its analysis. He said that basic amenities like water, electricity, house, health were not available for almost 70 years after the independence because no one knew the availability of necessary budget required for them, government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will provide facilities to the poor by proper analysis of the data. He said that schemes were made, targets were fixed but there was no initiative to fix the targets of providing houses to all because no one knew how much budget was required for this purpose. He said that such usage of Census was not possible earlier due to lack of access, accuracy, online unavailability of Census and bridge between planning and Census. Shri Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is going to make such a system that as soon as a person turns 18, the Election Commission will take information from him and make his voter card. Similarly, in case of death of someone, its information will be sent to the Election Commission from the Census Registrar and then, his name will be removed from the voter list as per process.

Union Home Minister said that this type of census, birth and death registration and census would be complete, which would bring multi-faceted benefits for the country. He said that the data of census is helpful in making the basic plan of development and in providing basic amenities to the underprivileged and exploited.