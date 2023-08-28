Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 26th meeting of the Western Zonal Council at Gandhinagar in Gujarat

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah chaired the 26th meeting of the Western Zonal Council at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The meeting was organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, and administrator of Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman, Diu Praful Patel attended the Meeting along with senior officials from state and Central Government.

During the meeting, Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an e-resource web portal, of the Inter-State Council Secretariat. This Portal contains minutes & agendas of various meetings of the Inter-State Council, 5 Zonal Councils & their Standing Committees since their inception. The digital portal can be used by Central Ministries and departments as well as State governments and UTs for policy intervention.

A wide range of issues including infrastructure, water supply, environment and forests, and issues of general regional and national interests were discussed in the meeting.

The Western Zonal Council comprises the states of Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.