ISRO informed that the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, namely Aditya L1 will be launched on the 2nd of September from Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organisation has informed that the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, namely Aditya L1 will be launched on the 2nd of September from Sriharikota space station in Andhra Pradesh.

The satellite will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point L1 of the Sun-Earth system which is about 1.5 million kms from the Earth. It will take around four months to reach the Lagrange point. The advantage of a halo orbit around the L1 point is that the satellite can observe the solar activities without any obstruction by other celestial activities like eclipse.

The Mission is to study the solar winds and the Sun’s atmosphere. Aditya L1 will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun namely the corona. This will help understand the problems of coronal heating, Coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, dynamics of weather, and the study of the propagation of particles and fields in the interplanetary medium.

ISRO has invited the citizens to witness the launch from the viewing gallery at Sriharikota by registering at lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION website.