Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today met European Commission’s Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis in New Delhi and discussed bilateral economic and financial issues of mutual interests.

They also exchanged views on ongoing consultations for India-EU Investment Protection Agreement and India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

In a social media post, Ministry of Finance said that Ms Sitharaman also met United Kingdom Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, in New Delhi and discussed bilateral investment and trade issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, they briefly exchanged views and also reaffirmed the commitment by both sides for taking the ongoing negotiations on India-UK Free Trade Agreement and India-UK Bilateral Investment Treaty to an early conclusion.