INS Sunayna visit to port of Durban, South Africa

INS Sunayna visited port of Durban, South Africa from 21-25 Aug 23 reinforcing India’s ties with the maritime partners towards and in accordance with Prime Minister’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). During the visit, personnel from Indian Navy and South African Navy engaged in a wide range of professional and training interactions, deck visits and sports fixture. Joint training sessions were conducted on various aspects of navigation, firefighting, damage control and Visit Board Search & Seize. Spreading the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, a joint Yoga session was conducted onboard INS Sunayna with the South African Navy personnel.

The ship was open for visitors on 23 Aug 23. The Consul General of India in Durban Dr. Thelma John David visited the ship and was familiarised with ship’s role and capabilities.

The ship undertook Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with South African Navy Ship SAS King Sekhukhune I off Durban, on leaving harbour, furthering jointness and interoperability.

The successful culmination of the visit is testament to shared commitment of both the Navies towards fostering maritime cooperation and partnership.