Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has said that strict action will be taken to stop the transportation of cash and liquor, and doling out freebies for the purpose of inducing voters during the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

Checking of private planes and helicopters arriving in the state will also be started in the next few days. Detailed guidelines will be issued by the Election Commission in this regard soon.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur today, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the objective of the commission is to ensure free, fair, and maximum participation in elections.

He said besides elders above eighty years, persons with disabilities will be provided the facility to vote from home. Along with this, a special campaign is being conducted to include the names of eligible people of five primitive tribes in the voter list to ensure the participation of tribals in the elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that in view of the request of political parties, the second special summary revision work of the voter list in Chhattisgarh has been extended for ten days. Earlier this campaign was scheduled to run till 31st August, which will now run till 11th September.

During the last three days, the Election Commission had meetings with representatives of political parties, collectors, SPs of various districts and senior officers of police and administration as well as officials of enforcement agencies and reviewed the election preparations in Chhattisgarh.