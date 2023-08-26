Royaloak Furniture expands it’s business in Telangana

Hyderabad : Royaloak Furniture, the leading furniture brand of India strengthens its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of its new store in Malakpet. The store was inaugurated amidst a huge fanfare today in the presence of Vijai Subramaniam- Chairman, Royaloak Furniture, Mathan Subramaniam- Managing Director, H.S. Suresh Retail Head, Pradyumna Karanam– State Head- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Stateand Prashanth Kotian – Head- Sales & Merchandising.

This store spanning over 18,000 sq ft, offers an extensive collection of furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and much more. The residents of Malakpet now can expect to find a wide range of stylish and functional items, including sofas, beds, dining tables, chairs, recliners, mattresses, interior decors and a comprehensive range of office and outdoor furniture right in their neighborhood. This store marks a total of 19 stores in the Hyderabad region for the brand. The store is expected to attract more than 2 lakh visitors every year.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, “We are thrilled to launch our latest store, which represents Royaloak’s commitment to offering the best furniture at affordable prices to our customers. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this store provides a truly exceptional shopping experience, with a wide selection of high-quality furniture that is both stylish and functional. We look forward to welcoming customers and helping them find the perfect pieces to complete their dream homes.

We have selected this location for our store since we have observed the ever-growing demand in real estate as a lot of developers are heavily invested in this part of the city. This creates an opportunity for the brand to cater to the customer base at this and adjacent locations.”

The store carries a specially curated & exclusive ‘Country Collection’ which features the finest and the most unique furniture from the United States, Italy, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and India.

Congratulating the Royaloak team on their newly launched store, Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director said, “The team’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is an inspiration, they have worked hard & the results show. Wishing the staff of Malakpet store continued success.”

With its exclusive standalone stores, Royaloak aims to enhance the aesthetics of any home with its modern, luxurious and affordable furniture. The brand has been catering to the lifestyle needs of its 5 million-plus customer base.

With more than 200 experiential storefronts across the country, Royaloak currently has a strong foothold in more than 116 locations like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad.