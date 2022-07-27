New Delhi: Union Cabinet has approved revival package of over 1 lakh 64,000 crore rupees for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL. It has also approved merger of Bharat Broadband Network Limited and BSNL.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Electronic and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the package is aimed at making BSNL sustainable entity and vibrant telecom player.

He said, with the help of this package the services of BSNL will be upgraded.