London: The Leicester Cricket Ground has been named after India’s legendary cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar. The former Indian cricket team captain Gavaskar is often considered as one of the most skilled batters ever. He was the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs. During the 70s and 80s, when West Indies were ruling world cricket, Gavaskar impressed with his impressive technique against the Windies fast bowlers.

He was also part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup.