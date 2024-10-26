Israel retaliates against Iran with precise strikes on military targets, according to the IDF

Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday targeting what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault on October 1st, officials confirmed. There was no immediate information on the extent of the damage in the Islamic Republic.

The Israeli military referred to the attack as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” but did not provide further details at the time.

“In response to months of relentless attacks from the Iranian regime against Israel, the Israel Defense Forces are currently carrying out precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” stated IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari in a televised address.

“The Iranian regime and its allies in the region have been launching attacks on Israel from multiple fronts since October 7th, including direct assaults from Iranian territory. Just like any other sovereign nation, Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself,” the IDF emphasized.

The IDF spokesperson emphasized that Israel’s defensive and offensive capabilities are fully engaged. “We will take all necessary measures to protect the state and its people,” he declared confidently.