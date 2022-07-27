India to host 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup

New Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that India will host the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. India, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka were named as the four hosts for ICC women’s white-ball events from 2024-27 yesterday.

Bangladesh will host the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, while the 2026 edition will be held in England. Sri Lanka has secured hosting rights for the Women’s T20 Champions Trophy, slated for 2027, provided it qualifies for the event.

The hosts were selected via a bidding process overseen by a ICC Board sub-committee which included BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned. Mr Shah said, we have the infrastructure in place and we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup.