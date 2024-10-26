The Parliamentary panel delves into the Israel-Palestine crisis and the disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

The standing committee on external affairs was abuzz with excitement during a presentation on the Israel-Palestine conflict by foreign secretary Vikram Misri. Questions about the ongoing disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) added an extra layer of intrigue to the nearly two-hour meeting on Friday.

The briefing was perfectly timed, following the announcement that front-line Indian and Chinese soldiers are making swift progress in their disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. It seems like peace may finally be on the horizon, with the process expected to be completed by October 28-29.

Unlike some other meetings this week, the standing committee’s proceedings were surprisingly peaceful. No drama like the heated exchanges between government and opposition members at the Waqf committee and the Public Accounts Committee. It was a refreshing change of pace for all involved.