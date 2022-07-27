Mine Ministry Efforts to Ensure Best Practices in Sand Mining

New Delhi : Sand is a minor mineral under Section 3(e) of the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957. Section 15 of the MMDR Act, 1957, empowers the State Governments to make rules for regulating the grant of minor mineral concessions for minor minerals. Moreover, Section 23C of the MMDR Act, also empowers the State Governments to make rules for preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals and for the purposes connected therewith. Thus, minor minerals are regulated at the level of State Government. However, Ministry of Mines has prepared a ‘Sand Mining Framework’ in consultation with Mining Departments of the States incorporating best practices amongst States and suggestions based on the objectives of sustainability, availability, affordability and transparency in sand mining. The ‘Sand Mining Framework’ was circulated to all the States for necessary action.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.