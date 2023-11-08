Unearth the enigmatic treasures of India’s past with Maniesh Paul in ‘History Hunter’ – Warner Bros. Discovery’s riveting exploration of mysteries spanning across several decades

Mumbai : Indian history continues to fascinate people across the country to this date with its enigmatic tales surrounding heritage landmarks, notable people and historic events. The enchanting stories in the series range from a world-class Indian university that existed 1500 years ago, then suddenly disappeared from the map and human memory; to an unexplained engineering marvel that allowed an 80-tonne rock to be hoisted 200-feet high, without any modern machinery. Warner Bros. Discovery will delve into unearthed mysteries of India’s greatest legends and tales with the premiere of ‘History Hunter’, on November 20 on Discovery Channel and discovery+ .

Hosted by popular actor & host Maniesh Paul, the eight-part docuseries will unravel remarkable unknown facts from Indian history from across the country. Maniesh will be supported by experts on his quest to find a logical explanation and reasoning behind the questions that present themselves. From discovering how Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali created the world’s first viable militarised rockets that went to be an inspiration for the British to revealing whether the famous Saraswati river is a myth or reality and how the city of Lakpath went from being a city of millionaires to an abandoned barren land, ‘History Hunter’ will captivate audiences while attempting to solve the mysterious unanswered questions.

Maniesh Paul shared his excitement, saying, “History Hunter has provided me with the opportunity to embark on an exhilarating journey across India, uncovering the hidden intricacies of age-old legends scattered throughout our diverse landscape. Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery has been a delightful experience. I eagerly anticipate sharing this thrilling series with the audience and believe it will captivate them, keeping them on the edge of their seats.“

The eight-episode series, ‘History Hunter,’ will shine a spotlight on historical landmarks such as Nalanda University, Golconda Fort, Mahabalipuram, Brihadeeswara Temple in Tamil Nadu, the city of Lakhpat, and the Saraswati River. The show will also explore theories regarding the disappearance of Nana Saheb Peshwa II and whether Tipu Sultan was the first to introduce the world to militarized rockets.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, Discovery, South Asia shared, “Warner Bros. Discovery continues to remain at the forefront of the factual entertainment genre, offering a diverse range of docuseries that resonate with audiences across the country. Our content slate showcases several Indian originals that take viewers through lesser-known facets of various historic subjects spanning decades and centuries. ‘History Hunter,’ our upcoming series, aims to unveil numerous mysteries surrounding historical landmarks, captivating viewers as it unravels enduring theories. We are excited to collaborate with Maniesh Paul on this project and are confident it will provide an enriching experience for our audience.”

History Hunter’ premieres on November 20th at 9:00 PM on Discovery Channel and will be available for streaming on discovery+. History Hunter is co-powered by MG Motor Hector, Phonepe and Harpic. Associate sponsors of the show include LG, Flipkart, and Lotte.