Rungta Steel Revolutionizes Branding in the Steel Industry with Its New-age TVC Featuring Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi, November 08, 2023: In a significant branding shift within the steel industry, Rungta Mines Ltd, India’s leading integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturer, has unveiled a new TV commercial featuring popular Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor reiterating its commitment of ‘Ek Dum Solid’.

The TV commercial aims to evoke feelings of trust, reliability, and a light-hearted interaction among the actors with a central message of the importance of a rock-solid foundation for one’s home expressed as ‘Ghar Ke Neev Ko #EkdumSolid Chahiye.’ With this TVC, Rungta Steel is reshaping the way steel, traditionally a tough sector, is perceived and marketed.

In a cinematic twist creatively unique to a steel company, Alia and Ranbir are reprising their iconic roles as ‘Shanaya’, ‘Barfi’, and ‘Sanju’, creating an instant connection with the audience. Still, Shahrukh’s character is on a mission. He interrogates the two stars, demanding to uncover the secret behind a strong foundation, all while highlighting the undeniable bond between Alia and Ranbir. The response is as simple as it is profound- the robust Rungta Steel TMT Bars provide the strength they need.

King Khan highlights the robust and immense strength of Rungta Steel TMT Bar, making the brand a preferred choice in TMT Bars.

Marking the launch of the new TVC series, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Spokesperson of Rungta Steel, said, “As the custodians of Rungta Steel’s legacy, it is with immense pleasure that we unveil our latest TVC with Bollywood icons Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor as our brand ambassadors. This cinematic masterpiece epitomizes the very essence of Rungta Steel – trust, reliability, and strength. We believe this campaign will capture the hearts of our cherished customers and valued partners, and instill confidence in our TMT Bars. These bars are more than TMT bars; they are the bedrock of enduring structures and embody our vision for a stronger, more secure tomorrow.”

The debut episode of Rungta Steel’s latest TV commercial series is designed to spotlight the brand’s core message, #EkdumSolid while showcasing its long-standing legacy in fortifying India’s robust infrastructure. This TV commercial marks a significant milestone for Rungta Steel as it strives to cement its position as India’s fastest-growing integrated steel company. Rungta Steel is committed to spreading awareness about the unparalleled quality of its TMT Bars to ensure a strong and secure future for construction across the country.