TPSODL Kicks Off Quality Month, Committing to Excellence

Berhampur, 8th November: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) proudly embarks on a journey of excellence as it launches ” Quality Month.” This month-long celebration is dedicated to fostering a culture of quality and reinforcing TPSODL’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations. Every year, the global community designates the second Thursday of November as “World Quality Day.”

The Quality Month program kicked off on November 1st, marking the start of a range of exciting events and activities.

As part of this month-long celebration, TPSODL is conducting IMS internal auditor training program to equip its workforce with essential quality training. Additionally, a series of events, including quizzes, quality-related slogan competitions, poster contests, and essay competitions, will be held at various intervals throughout the month. The company has also planned programs such as Process Improvement and 5-S Improvement Competition to enhance employees’ skills and help them achieve higher-quality results. These initiatives collectively aim to elevate the quality processes within the company.

“Quality Month” serves as a booster to amplify quality awareness and focus within the business ecosystem while recognizing the contributions of quality professionals and stakeholders in the domain of Conformity Assessment.

TPSODL CEO, Mr. Amit Garg, expressed his enthusiasm for the Quality Month initiative, stating, “As we embark on this journey of excellence, we are committed to fostering a culture of quality that permeates every aspect of our operations. We believe that by investing in our workforce and promoting a focus on quality, we can achieve our goals and continue to serve our community with the highest standards of excellence.”