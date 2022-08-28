UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid to arrive in India on August 28th on a two-day visit

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid will arrive in India today, August 28th on a two-day visit. He is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and discuss the ongoing issues at the General Assembly, and India’s engagement with the United Nations. Shahid will be coming to India from Tajikistan. Shahid, who was the foreign minister of the Maldives, made India his first stop in July last year after his election the previous month.

During that visit, he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and PM Modi. India had backed Shahid’s candidature for the Assembly presidency and, after his election, lent him the services of senior Indian diplomat Nagaraj Naidu to be his chief of staff. For the first time in decades, the Assembly met to consider the issue under the format of the Uniting for Peace resolution, a provision for the Assembly to take up issues when the Council is unable to act. The Council members have also been required now to explain their vetoes before the Assembly.