Cricket: India to take on Pakistan in their opening encounter in Asia Cup Today

In Cricket, defending champions India will take on Pakistan in their opening encounter in Asia Cup 2022 today evening, August 28th. The high-voltage match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. It will start at 7.30 PM Indian Time. All India Radio will broadcast ball-by-ball commentary on the match in Hindi and English.

Last night, Afghanistan made a flying start in the tournament outplaying five times champions Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening match. Chasing a target of 106, Afghanistan reached the target in 10.1 overs for the loss of two wickets. Hazratullah Zazai hit an unbeaten 37 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a quickfire 38 at the top of the order. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged one wicket.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected field first. Batting first, Sri Lanka was all out for 105 runs in 19.4 overs. For Sri Lanka, B Rajapaksa was the top scorer with 38 while C Karunaratne also made 31. For Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi was the most successful Afghan bowler grabbing three wickets and was adjudged Player of the Match. Besides, Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman grabbed two wickets each while Naveen Ul Haq took one wicket.