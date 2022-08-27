Tata Steel celebrates 163rd Birth Anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata

Mumbai : Tata Steel today celebrated the 163rd birth anniversary of Sir Dorabji Tata with a lot of fervor in its plants and offices across the country. As part of the celebrations, homage ceremonies were organised in various operating locations including Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Meramandali, Joda, Khopoli, and Sahibabad. Employees including senior officials of the Company offered floral tributes to Sir Dorabji Tata. Similar homage paying ceremonies were held at offices located across the country.

Sir Dorabji Tata was the first Chairman of Tata Steel. He infused the Company with standards in corporate governance that were way ahead of its time. He introduced first-ever initiatives like 8-hour day work, maternity leave, provident fund, accident compensation, free medical aid and many more welfare measures, long before they became legal obligations.

In Jamshedpur, the day’s celebrations started with homage ceremony at Sir Dorabji Tata Park. Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Guest of Honour for the occasion was Shahnawaz Alam, Vice President, Tata Workers’ Union. The event was also graced by the presence of Dr JJ Irani, Former Managing Director, Tata Steel. The homage ceremony was attended by the senior management of Tata Steel, former senior executives of Tata Steel, office bearers of Tata Worker’s Union, members of Citizen Advisory Council, and Heads of Company from Tata Steel group companies. A digital homage was organised for the employees of Tata Steel to pay their tributes to Sir Dorabji Tata. A session with the guest speakers was organised at JRD Tata Sports Complex for the cadets of various sports academies. Around 200 cadets attended the session.

As part of the celebrations, a homage ceremony was organised at Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant premises where employees including senior officials offered floral tributes to Sir Dorabji Tata. Earlier in the week, an inter-department badminton championship was organised for the employees as part of the celebrations.Employees at Meramandali, Sahibabad and Khopoli also paid homage to Dorabji Tata. In the honour of Sir Dorabji Tata, various sports competitions were organised for the employees and their family members at the Company’s Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants in Odisha. On this occasion, sports programmes such as Slow Cycle Race and Skipping competition were organised for the family members of the employees staying at the Meramandali housing colony.

In Joda, a homage ceremony was organised at Sir Dorabji Tata Botanical Park. To mark the occasion, a plantation programme was organised in which about 100 saplings of fruit bearing varieties were planted.

A keen sportsman from his early years, Sir Dorabji Tata was the first President of the Indian Olympic Association and was instrumental in steering India’s entry into the Olympics. To celebrate his love for sports, like every year, the Company is organising a panel discussion themed “A Celebration of Sports” today evening. Savita Punia, Captain of Indian Women’s Hockey Team and Avinash Sable, a Track and Field Athlete, are the main speakers and the panel is being moderated by Rajiv Seth, Project Director, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre. Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The legacy of Sir Dorabji Tata will continue to inspire future generations. Tata Steel salutes the courage and conviction of this pioneer and will continue to work towards building a stronger and self-reliant India.