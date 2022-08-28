India has slammed the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka for making some adverse comments against New Delhi over the docking of China’s spy ship at Hambantota port. India had objected to the docking of the Chinese spy ship – Yuan Wang 5 – at the Sri Lankan port citing security concerns. However, Colombo allowed it with certain conditions.

Indian High Commission in Colombo issued a hard-hitting statement yesterday saying the Chinese Ambassador’s “violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude”. The statement said, Chinese Ambassador’s view of Sri Lanka’s northern neighbour may be coloured by how his own country behaves but India is very different.