October, National: Ultra Media & Joju George’s Multilingual Film “Antony” grand teaser launch with Superstar Vijay’s “Leo” on 19th October. The Teaser Provides a Sneak Peek into a Heartwarming Tale of Unconventional Relationships. With this Pan Indian Film, Ultra Media Group forays into South Indian Films Production

Antony is a highly anticipated film & previously the first look Poster of the film garnered immense appreciation from film buffs and critics alike. Directed by highly acclaimed Film Director & script writer Joshiy ,the film stars versatile award-winning actor Joju George. He will be supported by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemba Vinod Jose & Nyla Usha in lead roles. A grand teaser of the film will release on October 19th & the film will be releasing in theatres all over India on 23rd November in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages.

Antony is a heart stirring tale of unfamiliar relationships. It promises to take the audience on an emotional journey that transcends the boundaries of blood relations. It will captivate them & leave them yearning for more.

The plotline of the film is unique with a compelling narrative. It’s a story about Antony & his friend who are living in a peaceful countryside. The story takes an unusual turn after Antony commits a murder. As the film progresses, throughout their journey, they come across various characters that highlights the power of emotional bonds. The film has a sentimental resonance & explores how certain relationships becomes more closer to our heart than our blood connections

The International Sales enquiries for “Antony” is currently opened up in the ongoing Mipcom 2023 by Ultra & has amassed a great response. After Antony Ultra has 2 more South Indian films in different languages which will have its theatrical release in the next quarter. The Company is in discussion with various South Indian film makers & producers across all languages for multiple projects. In the past Ultra has produced more than 40 films in various Indian languages.

Antony has mesmerizing cinematography by Renadive & a soul-stirring music by Jakes Bejoy. It also boasts of a talented crew. including editor Shyam Sasidharan and creative contributor RJ Shaan among others.

Mr Rajat Agrawal,Director,Ultra Media & Entertainment Group added” .We are very excited to be a part of this dream project. Our existing Content stable has a huge library of South Indian films in various languages, which we have acquired since the past 40 years & have been syndicating globally. Antony marks our venture into the thriving South film Industry. Going ahead we have major plans to increase our footprint in the South Indian film Industry.”

‘Antony’ is Produced by Einstin Zac Paul & Einstin Media & Co Produced by Ultra Media Group in association with Nextel Studios