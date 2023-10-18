Tata Steel Joda Run-a-thon on November 26

~ Race in Three Categories – 10 K, 7 K and 5K ~

Joda : At Tata Steel, sports is a way of life. Tata Steel is comitted to promotion of sports at national and international levels thereby creating and encouraging wellness of stakeholders.

This year, Tata Steel is conducting Run-a-thon at Joda on the theme ‘Run for a Greener Tomorrow’. This is the maiden edition of run-a-thon by Tata Steel in Joda . Runners from across the nation will demonstrate their commitment for a healthy and green future.

A press conference in this regard was organised at Valley Club, Joda on Tuesday. Atul Bhatnagar, General Manager, Ores Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Tata Steel, Rajesh Kumar, Chief Joda, GV Satyanarayan, Chief, Khondbond Iron Mine, Subhransu Panda, Head, Corporate Communications, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) & Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) and Anand Louis Menezes, athletics coach at Tata Steel Sports Department were present on the occasion.

The event will be held on November 26, 2023 (Sunday) at Central Playground, Joda for categories; 10 K and 7 K run for men and women (15 years and above), 5 K run for boys and girls under the age of 16 years (born between November 26, 2011, and November 26, 2007), and 2 K run for Persons with special abilities. The total prize money to be won in various categories is Rupees Five Lakh Sixty-Seven Thousand (Rs 5, 67, 000/-).

Towards it’s commitment for nature, Tata Steel will plant a sapling for each participant. As many as 4000 runners are expected to participate in the event.