Ultra Media & Entertainment Group presents “Bhajan Samrat” Anup Jalota’s new Bhajan Music Video Song “Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole”

New Delhi: “ Ram Charit Apnao, Jeevan Safal Banao ! Ultra Media & Entertainment Group presents Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota’s new devotional music video “Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole” launching on Saturday, 20th March 2021. In this video Anup ji will be heard & seen with talented singer Anita Khandelwal. The video also will have a memorable cameo appearance by Anita’s young daughter Apurva Khandewal. This music video will be available on Ultra Bhakti : : https://www.youtube.com/UltraBhakti . The Bhajan will also simultaneously release on other streaming apps such as Gaana,Saavn, Spotify,Wynk,Amazon Music, etc

‘Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole’ is the first Bhajan in a series of forthcoming Bhajans which will convey how we should learn the great qualities of Lord Rama & his various morals & virtues. People have always read and seen Ramayan based on the narration of Valmiki Rishi, but this series will showcase Lord Ram & Ramayan narrated by Saint Tulsidas ji.

In a very simple and a lucid way, ‘Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole’ explains the traditional & idealistic ways of Lord Ram. It conveys how he was not only an ideal brother, son & a husband but also a great king and a ruler. He also was a big worshipper and respected everyone in his life even though he was a King.

The music is composed by Anup Jalota ji himself & the lyrics are by K S HariPremi. The music video is shot at Anup Jalota’s house at Shivaji Park. In this series of ‘Tulsi Ki Ramayan Bole’ a new Bhajan will be launched every month along with its respective music video. This series will showcase an array of devotional bhajans and songs sung by Anup Jalota ji along with various new upcoming and established artistes.

Legendary Anup Jalota ji says “This Bhajan conveys to the viewers that we humans should successfully internalise & imbibe Lord Ram’s personality, beliefs and value system in our day to day lives and be an example to the society. Our dream is to ensure that this Bhajan reaches every household and people embrace & follow Ram Charitra. The main objective of the Bhajan is to convey modern Yug Ke Saath Sanskriti Evam Sansar.”

This new video will be available on Ultra Bhakti YouTube Channel, which has more than 1.75 million subscribers. This channel has a collection of devotional videos of Songs,Bhajans,Kathas & religious movies in Hindi,Marathi & other Indian languages. Ultra’s social media platforms have been attracting over 50 million (5 crore) subscribers and followers across their popular platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram amongst others.

Singer Anita Khandelwal added “ I am extremely happy to be a part of such a divine rendition, In this bhajan, we are express that It is not about just reading Ramcharitra manas but also embracing Ram’s ideologies in our lives. This music video doesn’t narrates how Ram killed Ravan or Sita Haran but `just to embrace the nobleness of that great god. “

Sushil Kumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, adds, “It is a privilege for Ultra Group to team up with an icon like Anup Jalota ji & present such a unique offering. Ultra Bhakti is a popular platform with devotional songs eulogizing Goddess Durga, Lord Ganpati, Sai Baba and Sant Tukaram amongst others. Thanks to Anup Jalota ji, now we are adding Lord Ram and Ramcharitmanas narrated by Tulsidas to this illustrious list. Going ahead we will be uploading many more new devotional songs & bhajans with Anup Ji & various other artists.

Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd (Est. 1982) is a professionally managed Indian Entertainment Conglomerate providing end to end solutions for the Films & Television Industry Globally. The Company in the past has produced 16 feature films, various TV programs and on-going content for social & digital media platforms, IPTV, VOD, Internet, Mobile and more. Ccurrently it is engaged in multiple aspects of entertainment, including full-scale film and television production and distribution, digital media and post production services. Today the company pioneers in acquisition & distribution of various forms of Content in terms of Indian & International films, Television Programs, Animation & other forms of content across various languages and genres from several production houses worldwide.

They specialize in distributing this in various existing Physical, Non Physical, Digital and emerging formats globally. Ultra currently has an exhaustive library consisting of more than 1500 titles comprising of blockbuster Indian & International Films, Television serials and other contents