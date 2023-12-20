Uday A Kaole is new CMD of MCL

Sambalpur : Shri Uday A Kaole has assumed the charge of the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the highest coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

The CMD was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at MCL headquarters here on Wednesday with Security Services presenting the ceremonial guard of honour.

Prior to joining MCL as the CMD, Shri Kaole was the Director (Technical) at Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Dhanbad.

Shri Kaole brings with him 36 years of rich technical and administrative experience in coal mining sector. He has a long experience of working in challenging underground coal mines operations, as well as in the Opencast mines.

He had joined Coal India as Junior Engineering (Trainee) in 1987 and served at various important positions in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).

A mining engineering graduate from Nagpur University with the First Class Mine Manager competency certification, Shri Kaole also has degrees of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Legum Baccalaureus (LLB) from Nagpur University.