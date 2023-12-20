Sri Sri University Hosts National Conference Addressing Environmental Challenges and Sustainable Solutions for Mahanadi River

Cuttack — Sri Sri University (SSU) hosted a “National Conference on Mahanadi: Environmental Challenges and the Way Forward” sponsored by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The conference is attended by the academicians, research scholars, and students from various universities, and NGOs. Among them were Sambalpur University, Rama Devi Women University, Silicon Institute of Technology and Youth for Sustainability, Bhubaneshwar. Prof. R. N. Satapathy extended a warm welcome to the guests, while Prof. J. P. Bhatt, the Chief Organizer, delivered the opening remarks.

Prof. (Mrs.) Rajita Kulkarni, President of Sri Sri University, has highlighted the efforts of the Art of Living River Rejuvenation team, stating that more than 72 rivers are being rejuvenated. She also emphasized that Sri Sri University has received global recognition in the Times Higher Education SDG Ranking, UI green Metric Ranking for the substantial contribution to Sustainable Development Goals.

Prof. B. R. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Sri University, has elucidated that Sri Sri University is situated on the banks of the Kathjodi River, a distributary of the Mahanadi in Odisha. He emphasized that Sri Sri University is committed to the well-being of this vital lifeline for the state of Odisha.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Tej Pratap, Former President of the Association of Indian Universities, spoke about the role of civilization and awareness in society in the conservation of the Mahanadi and other natural resources. He illustrated this point by recounting his visit to Europe during his early career.

The Guest of Honour, Dr. Lingaraju Yale from Sri Sri Institute of River Rejuvenation, spoke about Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji’s vision regarding water resources and river rejuvenation. This vision extends not only to Odisha and Indiabut also to other countries like Africa and Latin America.

The Guest of Honor, Prof. Sanjay Patnaik from Sambalpur University, graced this distinguished gathering alongside other dignitaries from Sri Sri University. The keynote speaker, Prof. Anil Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academics, addressed the gathering on the topic of the power of microbes. Following the diverse presentations on research papers, topics included Nature-Based Solutions, Sand Mining, Biodiversity Conservation, the Architectural Importance of the Mahanadi, Dispute Resolution over the Mahanadi, and Mangrove Preservation.

On the second day, a special session on river rejuvenation was conducted, featuring insights from Dr. Lingaraju Yale, and the team. Discussions covered the methodology, planning, and the significance of volunteers in river rejuvenation, along with insights into the role of GIS in river rejuvenation.

The event continued with research paper presentations on various topics related to the Mahanadi, followed by a panel discussion. Panelists, including Dr. Samita Sarkar, Scientist D, Central Ground Water Board, Odisha, and Ar Saeed Anisa Azharunnisa, emphasized that the conservation of the Mahanadi in Odisha is crucial. Dr. Samita stated, “Awareness cannot increase the quantity of water in the Mahanadi but can be helpful in conserving the same.”

The conference was concluded by the (Prof.) Dr. Sanjay Samantrai a nd vote of thanks was given by Me. Satyajeet Arya and Dr. Rachna Chandra on behalf of Faculty of Science, Sri SriUniversity.