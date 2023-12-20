Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Secures Best Domestic Airport Title at Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2023

Bengaluru — Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has secured the title of the ‘Best Domestic Airport’ at the 12th edition of the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2023. The award was conferred upon the Airport during the ceremony at the ITC Maurya, New Delhi.

The Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards, recognised across India and South Asia, symbolise a prestigious acknowledgment of excellence in the realms of travel, hospitality, and lifestyle. This annual reader’s choice award celebrates the finest establishments in the hospitality industry.

BLR Airport has always strived to lead the way in transforming passenger experiences. The goal is to transform the airport into not just a transit point, but a destination. The Airport is dedicated to constant improvement and innovation, regularly updating its offerings to meet evolving customer needs and leveraging emerging technologies for an enhanced experience.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “We are honored to be recognised nationally as the best domestic airport in the country. At BLR Airport, we are dedicated to continually improving service standards. This award acknowledges the hard work of our entire airport community, and we are grateful to our growing and dedicated passengers for their vote of confidence and continued support.”

The voting process for the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards this year extended over three months, culminating in a record-breaking 523,270+ votes. In a notable achievement, BLR Airport stood out among other leading airports, demonstrating its commitment to excellence. For additional details on the awards, please visit the Travel + Leisure website.