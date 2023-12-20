Axis Bank strengthens partnership with American Express with the launch of the Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card on American Express Network

India, December 20, 2023: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, today announced its strategic partnership with American Express with the launch of the Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card on American Express network. With this partnership, Axis Bank customers can now enjoy the local and global benefits of the American Express network.

The Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card on American Express network is packed with a host of attractive benefits such as activation benefit worth INR 5000 and two complimentary domestic lounge access per calendar quarter. Card Members can also enjoy activation vouchers of marquee merchants on defined spend thresholds on the card, instant discount on online merchants including Swiggy, Blinkit and Zomato, access to a host of local and global benefits like dining discounts, privileges at hotels and retail outlets around the world, in addition to Card Member experiences including pre-ticketing access to sporting and entertainment events.

Speaking on this launch, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank said, “At Axis Bank, we are constantly innovating to deliver more value to our customers. In line with the bank’s premiumization strategy, we are delighted to partner with American Express to bring to market a very compelling proposition for our customers. This partnership will further strengthen our commitment towards servicing the affluent and premium customer segments.”

Anurag Gupta, Vice President & Head – Global Merchant & Network Services, India at American Express added “We are excited to further expand our partnership with Axis Bank on the card issuing side. With this expansion, Axis Bank is now our issuing as well as acquiring partner and this partnership will enable many more Card Members to spend in many more places! Together, we will offer differentiated products backed by excellent merchant offers and superior value proposition for Card Members.”