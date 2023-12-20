Prakritrash Unveils a Symphony of Purity and Health in Odisha’s Spice Landscape

Bhubaneswar — Odisha’s culinary scene is set for a flavorful revolution with the grand launch of Prakritrash, a homegrown spice company dedicated to redefining the essence of pure and healthier spices. With a vision to prioritise both health and aromatic richness, Prakritrash promises to become the epitome of authenticity in every spice.

Prakritrash takes pride in delivering 100% pure spices, ensuring a culinary experience that not only tantalises taste buds but also prioritises the well-being of consumers. The company’s aromatic offerings promise to elevate the culinary experience, setting a new standard for spice enthusiasts.

The launch event was graced by Chef Biswajit, a prominent figure who achieved a top-seven position in a leading cooking-based reality show, MasterChef. The launch ceremony was attended by key figures in Prakritrash’s leadership, including Himadri Tanaya Jena, the Managing Director, Ankit Mohapatra, the Director, and Subhrajit Lenka, the Director. Their vision and dedication underscore Prakritrash’s commitment to delivering excellence in every spice.

While Prakritrash proudly emerges in Odisha, the company has set ambitious plans for the future. Within the next six months, Prakritrash aims to expand its aromatic journey across the country, making its pure and healthier spices accessible to households nationwide.

Prakritrash presents a diverse range of products, categorically divided into Basic spices, Blended spices, and Whole spices. The common range includes essential spices such as Chili powder, Turmeric powder, Dhania powder, Jeera powder, Chicken powder, Meat powder, Garam Masala, Sabji powder, Panchafutan, Black pepper powder, and Cinnamon powder.

Prakritrash introduces unique products like Ginger powder, Onion powder, and Garlic powder, offering consumers an opportunity to explore distinctive and flavorful dimensions in their culinary creations.

The unique selling proposition of Prakritrash’s products lies in their commitment to purity. Every spice is crafted without the addition of chemicals and colors, ensuring a natural and authentic culinary experience.

Himadri Tanaya Jena, Managing Director, Prakritrash, expressed, “Prakritrash is not just a spice company; it’s a commitment to purity and health. We are excited to embark on this journey and redefine the spice landscape.”

Ankit Mohapatra, Director, shared, “Our focus is on delivering spices that not only elevate the taste of your food but also contribute to a healthier lifestyle. Prakritrash is a celebration of authenticity and goodness.”

Prakritrash invites spice enthusiasts, culinary aficionados, and health-conscious consumers to embark on a flavorful journey. As the company sets its sights on nationwide expansion, Prakritrash promises to redefine the spice landscape with authenticity, goodness, and health at its core.