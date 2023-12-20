IFFCO Paradeep Unit bagged prestigious Kalinga Safety Excellence Award (Platinum)

Paradeep: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, Paradeep Unit, World’s largest phosphatic fertilizer plant honored with prestigious “Kalinga Safety Excellence Award (Platinum)” for the outstanding performance for the year- 2022 at 14th National Safety Conclave-2023 at Bhubaneshwar. Shri Ranjit Kumar Swain, Joint General Manager (Fire & Safety) received the award from the Chief Guest Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, IPS. during the National Safety Conclave-2023 held at Bhubaneswar on dt.20.12.2023, organized by Institute of Quality & Environment Management Services, Bhubaneswar. The award has been conferred on IFFCO as a recognition of its adherence to best safety practices in plant operations.