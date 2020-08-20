UAIL Chairman makes downtrodden school students digital savvy by donating 40 I-Pads

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada: Philanthropic activities in and around Utkal Alumina International Limited(UAIL) at Doraguda, Tikiri in Kashipur block of Rayagada is well known and appreciated by the public. More so, when it is for the weaker sections of the society. This philanthropic mania is so infused in the blood of the entire gamut of UAIL employees that even after retirement they continue the activities for the needy. This has happened in case of one of the employees, who was at helm of affairs in UAIL. He is none other than Sri Suryakanta Mishra, who literally solved lots of issues in becoming UAIL productive as its CEO. He officiates as its present Chairman.

When the entire world is grappling under the spider nets of Covid Pandemic that has adversely affected the learning process of the school children too, two kind hearted Rotarians Mr Surya Kanta Mishra and his wife Rtn Sujata Mishra have come forward in lending a helping hand to the students of Aditya Birla Public School(ABPS) at Doraguda, by donating 40 Samsung I-Pads. These have been handed over to the students by the Unit Head of UAIL Mr N Nagesh on behalf of them.

Speaking on the handing over ceremony , Rtn S K Mishra said, ”Since we know that because of this pandemic now online education is the only viable medium available for the students, we have decided to take care of this requirement of 9th and 10th class students as they badly require to get education through this online mode keeping their Board Exam in view. This move will certainly help them in getting a better education in a centre of excellence like ABPS.”

The students who received these devices were mainly from this local area and were from very downtrodden families for whom getting an ipad was like a dream come true. This initiative of both the Rotarians has received encomiums from all quarters. It’s worthwhile to mention here that both Rtn S K Mishra and Rtn Sujata Mishra had donated Rs 5 lacs to the CM Relief Fund as an aid for Covid 19 measures of the Govt. Both the Rotarians are associated with different welfare and philanthropic activities in Odisha. While Rtn S K Mishra is the present Chairman of UAIL, Rtn Sujata Mishra is the Secretary of the Inner Wheel of the Rotary Club Bhubaneswar Metro.

