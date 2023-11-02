UAE’s Odia Community Extends a Warm Welcome to Dharmendra Pradan

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Cabinet Minister for Education and Skill Development in India, was accorded a warm welcome by the Odia community in the United Arab Emirates. The interaction took place at the Indian Embassy, and it was a heartwarming occasion characterized by cultural performances and an impressive painting exhibition, showcasing the rich talent of artists from Odisha. One of the highlights of the event was a stunning painting exhibition featuring the works of accomplished artists hailing from Odisha. Their artistry and creativity took center stage, offering a visual feast that captivated the audience.

The visit and interactions with the Odia community underscore the Indian government’s commitment to engaging with and nurturing connections among the Indian diaspora around the world. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan’s presence and the event’s overall success emphasized the importance of preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage and talents of the Odia community within the UAE.