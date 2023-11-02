Suzuki Motorcycle India records highest-ever domestic sales of 84,302 units in October 2023, recording an overall sale of 1,00,507 units

Bengaluru : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation recorded an overall sale of 1,00,507 units, registering a growth of 14.4% in October 2023 over same period last year. This month witnessed the highest ever domestic sales of 84,302 units for SMIPL, while also exporting 16,205 units globally.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We extend our profound gratitude to our loyal customers, esteemed business partners, and dedicated team members for their unwavering support. This milestone and the sustained growth of Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. in October 2023 is a testament to the patronage of two-wheeler buyers for which we are extremely thankful. We remain committed to delivering exceptional services to our customers.”

In October, SMIPL concluded its first-ever edition of the Suzuki Matsuri – a thrilling and eventful day tailored for motorcycle enthusiasts.