Month-long ‘Quality Month’ celebrations kick-started at Tata Steel Kalinganagar

Kalinganagar: Reinforcing its belief that ‘Quality’ is not only restricted to any product, process or system but also demonstrated in every activity, the month-long ‘Quality Month’ celebrations was inaugurated at Tata Steel Kalinganagar near Duburi under Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice President (Operations), TSK graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with other senior officials of TSK. Addressing the audience, Rajiv Kumar emphasised on the importance of ‘Gemba’ culture and urged the employees for their wholehearted participation in the Quality Month initiatives.

Tata Steel’s illustrious journey of Quality Excellence has been built on a strong foundation of employee involvement culture of improvement at every level. Automation and implementation of multiple digital initiatives have increased efficiency of operations even at the level of shop-floor.

In order to emphasize further on this aspect, the theme for the Quality Month this year has been chosen as – “Towards Gemba focused Excellence”. This encourages managers and leaders to observe the actual work processes, engage with employees/ contract workforce, gain knowledge about the work processes, and explore opportunities for continuous improvement, furthering our Excellence journey.

As part of Quality Month celebrations, various initiatives have been planned on the Gemba theme, like, Quiz, Suggestion Mela, Cross-learning visits, Training programmes, etc.

Quality Month is an annual celebration observed in November to highlight the importance of quality management in organizations across different industries. During this month, businesses and organizations worldwide come together to share best practices, celebrate achievements, and raise awareness about the importance of quality management.