IIT Bhubaneswar observes Vigilance Awareness Week: Holds Seminar to spread awareness against Corruption

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, has joined the Nation in observing the Vigilance Awareness Week from 30th October to 5th November 2023. As per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi, the week-long programme is being conducted with this year’s theme “Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation.”

In this line, as part of this observance, on 1st November 2023, IIT Bhubaneswar organized a seminar on the theme. Mr. Manish Viresh Surti, Head of Anti-Corruption Branch, CBI, Bhubaneswar, who is also the In-Charge of the State of Odisha regarding CBI matters, graced the seminar and addressed the students and members of the institute. In his address, he discussed various aspects of prevention of corruption through examples from his vast experience. He stressed that there is scope for corruption in both public as well as private sectors and made a point that strong deterrence and control mechanisms can help in preventing such instances of corruption. He also emphasized on integrity and honesty as the ultimate values that can help to prevent corruption.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar stressed that there is a need to make the future citizens of the country aware of various forms of corruption and they should be made prepared to fight with these evils at their future workplaces. He emphasized the role of teachers and educational institutions in this context and urged the students and members of the Institute to be proactive in their attitude to eliminate corruption.

At the outset, Prof. Pravas Ranjan Sahu, Chief Vigilance Officer of IIT Bhubaneswar welcomed and introduced the guest speaker. Among others, Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, senior members of faculty and senior officers of the Institute were present on the occasion.

Earlier, on the first day of the Vigilance Awareness Week, the Integrity Pledge was administered to the members of IIT Bhubaneswar by Prof. Pravas Ranjan Sahu, Chief Vigilance Officer.