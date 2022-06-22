UAE Golden Visa awarded to FICCI Director General

New Delhi :The UAE has awarded its ten-year golden residency visa to Mr Arun Chawla, Director General of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Mr Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Director – Support Services, Two Four 54, Govt of Abu Dhabi handed over the Abu Dhabi Government honour to Mr Arun Chawla in the presence of Mr Yusuff Ali MA, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other officials in Abu Dhabi today.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI said, “As the apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India, we will endeavor to implement the spirit and essence of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and ensure that businesses of both countries come together for mutual benefit.”