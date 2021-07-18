Two hardcore Maoists hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh surrender before Odisha DGP Abhay at the Malkangiri District Police Headquarters

Malkangiri: Today Rame Podiami Sabita, ACM & Pallachalam LOS Commander being dissatisfied with the Maoist leadership & attracted by the S&R policy of Govt of Odisha surrendered before DGP Odisha at Malkangiri.

Raidhar Dhurua, PM and Secretary Daldali Cell also surrendered before DGP Odisha at Malkangiri. These surrenders will motivate others to surrender and join the mainstream. DGP has further appealed to all to shun violence and come forward to surrender. All should join hands for furthering the developmental initiatives of the Govt.