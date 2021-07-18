Filmmaker, promoter Jitendra mishra from Titilagarh, Odisha selected Jury for UNESCO supported film festival – Culture Cinema

New Delhi: Titilagarh, Odisha born, Internationally acclaimed film producer, promoter Jitendra Mishra has been selected Jury for the prestigious Culture Cinema Festival supported by UNESCO, the festival opened on 17th July and will run for next one month on the popular online platform Movie Saint. The festival program consists of 42 films in the competitive section, 33 are in the non-competitive section. Culture Cinema has invited entries from filmmakers on 21 unique aspects of culture like History, Music, Festivals, Arts & Artisans, Architectural Heritage, Education, Social Practices, Travel & Tourism, Literature Mythology, Traditional Sports, Biodiversity, Cultural Reforms, Attire & Ornaments, Food, Traditional Medicine, Cultural Taboos, Tribal Community, Diaspora, Battles, and Philosophy.

Awarded with the prestigious ‘Son of Odisha’, ‘Young Jury’, ‘Youth Icon’ & many other prestigious awards, Jitendra has been elected President of CIFEJ – formed under the auspices of UNESCO in 1955, CIFEJ is one of the oldest and largest global media network of professionals working for children & young people, Jitendra has been representing as the festival director of SIFFCY – a Smile Foundation initiative at CIFEJ. He has been an active member of the prestigious Cannes Producers Network for last eight years and has already been invited as International professional Jury to more than 30 leading international film festivals, including European children’s film association Jury for multiple times.

Jitendra Mishra is one of the few Indian film producers & promoters who have been able to create a benchmark in ‘Alternative method of Film Production, Distribution & Promotion’ at international level. Committed towards meaningful cinema, Jitendra has already been associated with the production, distribution and promotion of more than 100 films in different categories in various capacities. Many of them have got worldwide acclamation and recognition. The Last Color, Buried Seeds, Human OAK & Desires of the Heart are few among others.