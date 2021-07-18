Odisha DGP reviewed anti-Maoist operations in Sunabeda today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha DGP Abhay today with a team of officials visited Sunabeda and reviewed the anti-Maoist operations there as well as also held discussions with Intelligence Director, IG Operations, and Koraput SP about the anti-Naxal operations, informed police officials.

The information was shared on the Odisha police twitter handel.

“DGP has reached Sunabeda and discussed LWE with Dir Int, IG Ops, IG BSF, IG Hqr and SP Koraput. DGP will visit different places in Koraput, Malkangiri and Kandhamal dist today,” tweeted @odisha_police.