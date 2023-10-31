NIT Rourkela, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited signed a MoU today for constructing the MCL Hall of Residence at NIT Rourkela

Rourkela: NIT Rourkela and Mahanadi Coalfields Limitedsigned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for constructing the MCL Hall of Residence (a 500-seated Girls’ Hostel) at NIT Rourkela. MCL signed this MoU, sanctioning the Rs. 42.69 crore fund under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for infrastructure development in NIT Rourkela.

On behalf of both the parties, the MoU signing ceremony was held between Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao (Director, NIT Rourkela) and Shri Rajnikant Panigrahi {General Manager (CSR), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited}. Prof. H. B. Sahu (Dean, Alumni Industry and International Relations, NIT Rourkela) and Prof. Rohan Dhiman (Registrar, NIT Rourkela) were also present at the signing ceremony witnessing the start of this first-of-its-kind Industry-Academia initiative.

Respected representatives from MCL, Shri Keshav Rao {Director (Personnel)}, Shri Jugal Kumar Borah {Director (Technical/ Operations)}, Shri Ajit Kumar Behura {Director (Finance)}, Shri Akshay Shrikant Bapat {Director (Technical/P&P)}, Shri P. K. Patel (Chief Vigilance Officer) and other officials of MCL also joined the signing ceremony held at MCL Headquarters in Sambalpur, Odisha. Shri O. P. Singh (Chairman-cum-Managing Director) expressed his happiness and commented that the signing of the MOU will not only strengthen the Industry-Academia collaboration but also support gender equality in technical education. The Directors of MCL appreciated the contributions made by NITR alumni and expressed their support to strengthen the relationship between MCL and NITR.

The ceremony concluded with Prof Rao extending his gratitude towards the MCL team and Shri O P Singh Ji for their support. Prof. Rao said that it’s a historic occasion, and with MCL having a valuable imprint in the NITR landscape, both organizations will strive to strengthen their ties and be partners in mutual progress. Prof. Rao also felicitated Shri O. P. Singh on his last day of tenure at MCL.