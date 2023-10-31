Shriyanka Sadangi from KIIT Wins Paris Olympic Quota after finishing fourth in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea

Bhubaneswar: Ms. Shriyanka Sadangi, ace International Shooter from Odisha & PHD Student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar made the nation proud by grabbing India’s 13th Paris Olympics quota in shooting when she finished 4th in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event today at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship 2023 in Changwon, Korea. Shriyanka shot a total score of 440.5, narrowly missing out on the podium. Shriyanka was competitive from the beginning and maintained her fourth place position throughout the final. She secured the Paris Olympics Quota after the first 10 shots in the standing position, when Korean Bae Sanghee and Indian Ayushi Podder bowed out, finishing in eighth and seventh places, respectively. Shriyanks’s fourth-place finish was an excellent performance and confirmed at the Paris Olympics.

Earlier today, the Indian Team of Shriyanka Sadangi, Ashi Chouksey & Ayushi Podder won the Gold Medal today in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) team event. Shriyanka had also won the Bronze Medal in the 10M Air Rifle Women’s Team event along with Tilottama Sen & Ramita on 27th October 2023.

Shriyanka won 1 Gold, 1 Bronze & secured a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support & guidance.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal congratulated Shriyanka for her Olympics qualification and conveyed his best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.